A former government teacher's remarkable discovery of the endangered Blyth's kingfisher in Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke Tiger Reserve has drawn praise from Chief Minister Pema Khandu and wildlife enthusiasts worldwide.

"This is pure passion for wildlife conservation! Shri Ohey Tayem left a government job to devote himself to protect the wildlife of Pakke Tiger Reserve," Khandu posted on social media, highlighting Tayem's "legacy of commitment to preserving our natural heritage."

Tayem, who began as a tourist guide in 2011, spent three years searching for the elusive Blyth's kingfisher before successfully documenting its presence in 2018. The discovery attracted bird watchers globally and earned him recognition in the India Book of Records in 2020.

Ohey has also documented the rufous-vented laughing thrush in the reserve. He serves as a nest protector in the reserve's hornbill adoption programme, work that earned his team the prestigious Sanctuary-Asia Award in 2014.

The Arunachal Press Club and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists will honour Tayem with an 'Achiever's Award' this November 16, marking the first formal recognition of his conservation efforts within the state.

"His journey led to the discovery of the endangered Blyth's kingfisher," noted CM Khandu in his social media tribute, acknowledging Tayem's significant contributions to wildlife preservation in the northeastern state.