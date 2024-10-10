Daporijo police arrested four individuals and seized substantial evidence during a raid at ALC Colony. The raid, led by DSP (HQ) Gamli Loyi and OC PS Daporijo Inspector J Wangsa, targeted a suspected drug den at around 5 PM on October 8.

The suspects, identified as Dabin Mara (26), Jemar Ayiang (24), Palty Gusar (21), and Constable Hongwang Kungma, were apprehended with suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. The search, supervised by Magistrate C K Namchoom, yielded two syringes with blood traces, four unused syringes, 120 empty vials, and tobacco containers.

A case has been filed under Sections 21(a)/25/27 of the NDPS Act at PS Daporijo.