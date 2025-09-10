Arunachal: Four Class 12 students detained for ragging, assaulting junior at JNV Megdong

A Class 9 student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Megdong in Kamle district, near Daporijo, was allegedly subjected to brutal physical assault and mental harassment by a group of four Class 12 students from the same school.

According to Superintendent of Police Techi Hanyir, the victim’s family has filed an FIR regarding the incident. Following the complaint, the police have detained the four juvenile students and initiated proceedings in accordance with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The police are investigating the matter further to determine the circumstances leading to the assault and to ensure the safety and well-being of students at the institution.

JNV Megdong authorities have been informed, and measures are expected to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.