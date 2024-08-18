Four criminals escaped from judicial custody in Namsai district, Arunachal Pradesh, late last night. The individuals who broke free include Arjun Kanda, Gopal Munda, Robin Surin, and Mineswar Dihingia. Notably, Mineswar Dihingia is reported to be affiliated with the NSCN (U) group.

Earlier, in July 2024, a collaborative effort between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam police forces led to the apprehension of an escaped jail inmate in Naharlagun. The fugitive, identified as Isahan Deori, alias Patal, had previously been arrested under Section 303(2) of the Indian Judicial Code in Lakhimpur, Assam. Known for his habitual offenses, Deori had evaded authorities since his escape from Naharlagun.

The search operation was initiated following a requisition from Assam police, with Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge K. Dev and Lakhimpur police station sub-inspector H.J. Lahon leading the pursuit. The joint police team successfully located and captured Deori in the Demsite area of Naharlagun.

Upon apprehension, legal procedures were promptly followed, and custody of Deori was transferred to the Assam police.