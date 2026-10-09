Arunachal: Four detained under preventive law amid violence over Siang project survey

The Upper Siang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has ordered the preventive detention of four persons under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, amid escalating violence and arson linked to pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

In a press release issued on Friday, Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Ashok Tajo said the situation in parts of the district had remained tense and volatile for the past four months, with incidents of violence resulting in the destruction of public and private property.

According to the administration, houses have been damaged or destroyed, government vehicles set on fire and an atmosphere of fear created among residents, affecting developmental activities in the district.

The four persons named in the detention order are Adum Tayom of Kumku, Geku; Omak Paron and Okut Paloh of Ramku, Geku; and Oson Paron of Geku.

The district administration said first information reports had already been registered at Yingkiong Police Station against people allegedly leading the violence and arson. However, it alleged that such activities had continued despite the police cases.

The administration maintained that issues concerning the dam and PFR activities must be kept separate from law-and-order matters, warning against using the project issue as a justification for violence.

“The law will take its own course,” the press release stated.

The district administration said the preventive detention orders were issued after an assessment of the situation to contain unlawful activities and safeguard public safety and security.

It also appealed to residents of Upper Siang to maintain peace and tranquillity, urging people to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue rather than taking the law into their own hands.

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has drawn concerns from sections of local communities over its potential implications. The latest action by the district administration comes amid continuing tensions surrounding project-related survey activities.