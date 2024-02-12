The net tightens around the illicit activities within the education department of Changlang district as the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) announces the arrest of four additional individuals linked to the illegal appointment saga. This development brings the total number of arrests to eight.

The latest detainees, Lamaung Mossang (44), Chaipot Techai (52), Lomkam Rekhung (47), and Likkem Tangha (58), held key positions within the district's education offices, highlighting the extent of the alleged malpractice. Among those apprehended earlier was Tirap DDSE Igo Doye, further underscoring the breadth of the investigation.

The arrests stem from a series of irregularities spanning multiple years, with the SIC registering nine separate cases in response to reported anomalies. These cases, filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, underscore the gravity of the situation.

Changlang district alone has witnessed over 78 dubious appointments, ranging from trained graduate teachers to administrative staff, between 2020 and 2022. The revelation of such widespread misconduct has sent shockwaves through the education sector, tarnishing the reputation of the department and raising questions about oversight mechanisms.

The education department terminated the services of 255 individuals identified as part of the illegal appointments, signaling a firm stance against corruption within its ranks. However, the fallout from this scandal is likely to have far-reaching implications, prompting calls for systemic reforms and greater accountability measures.