A special investigation team led by Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra has arrested four additional suspects in connection with the recently uncovered sex trafficking operation in Ziro. The arrests, made between September 5 and 7, bring the total number of individuals in custody to 12.

The ongoing manhunt targets those allegedly involved in the sexual exploitation of minors. On September 5, authorities arrested Rajiv Nath, 36, and Riazul Islam, 28, in the Hapoli market area. Two days later, Biplov Das, 35, and Anil Narjari, 36, were taken into custody in Old Ziro.

Police describe the four men as customers of the underage victims rescued from the prostitution ring. The operation, allegedly run by June Hazarika and her husband Ikramul Islam, was based near the SSB gate area in Ziro.

SP Bagra emphasised that the investigation remains active, with efforts continuing to identify and apprehend all individuals connected to the trafficking network.

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