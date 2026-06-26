Arunachal: Four workers injured in landslide near Keyi Panyor, medical and NDRF teams trek to site

Four labourers were injured after a landslide struck their camp at the D&L Stone Crusher Plant near the Keyi Panyor Welcome Gate in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, prompting the deployment of medical and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the remote site.

According to an official report, the incident occurred at around 4:30 pm on June 25, when the workers were asleep in their camps. Some of the victims were reportedly partially buried under the debris and were rescued by their co-workers before emergency responders arrived.

Preliminary reports indicate that the injured workers sustained multiple fractures and head injuries, while one of the victims is said to be in critical condition after complaining of severe chest pain.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by the absence of mobile network connectivity in the area, making communication and real-time assessment of the situation difficult. Officials said information from the site was received only intermittently through people travelling to areas with network coverage.

The District Administration assessed that deploying rescue and medical teams from the Keyi Panyor side was not feasible, as the nearest motorable point is nearly 12 kilometres from the incident site, requiring responders to trek through landslide-hit terrain.

Instead, authorities opted to approach the site from the Hoj side in Papum Pare district, from where the trekking distance is approximately 5 kilometres.

Following a request from the Keyi Panyor administration, the Papum Pare district administration deputed a medical team comprising Dr Kajing Borang, Senior Medical Officer, and Nursing Assistant Tok Apa to provide emergency treatment at the site.

As the condition of one of the injured workers worsened, the 12th Battalion of the NDRF was also mobilised to provide medical assistance and support any evacuation required based on the attending doctor's assessment.

The NDRF team, led by Dr Atul, Commandant (Medical), includes one Assistant Sub-Inspector, one Head Constable and eight Constables, including three drivers, taking the total strength to 11 personnel. An ambulance has also been deployed as part of the rescue operation.

Both the district medical team and the NDRF team departed from Itanagar and were scheduled to converge at Hoj before beginning their trek to the incident site at around 10 am on June 26. A local guide is accompanying the teams to ensure safe navigation through the landslide-affected terrain.