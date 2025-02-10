Arunachal's Siang Trust, in association with Sewa Bharati Purvanchal and Dhanawantari Sewa Yatra conducted free health camps at many villages along the Indo-China border, including villages in Monigong Circle in Shi-Yomi and Tuting Circle in Upper Siang.

The free health camps were held in Monigong, Karo and Tato in Shi-Yomi district benefitting 203 needy patients.

In Tuting area, free health camps were held in Ngaming, Singging, Migging, Ayangging villages of Upper Siang district benefitting 185 patients.

Free pressure tests, sugar tests and free medicines were provided in these camps. Many needy patients and children of these interior villages benefited from these health camps.

Specialist doctors and MBBS doctors from different parts of the country, namely Dr Devesh Kumar, Dr S Mittal, Dr Anuj, Dr Pushpendra, Dr Raunak Kumar, Dr Narayan Kotwal participated in these camps along with members of Siang Trust. Dhanawantari Sewa Yatra Free Health Camps are conducted annually in different remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh annually.

More such free health camps are planned, informed Siang Trust in a release.