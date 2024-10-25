French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou visited Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum, Itanagar. He was given a warm welcome by Sangeet Dubey, Director of Research and staff present at the museum.

Mathou, accompanied by his wife, Cecile Mathou, visited the museum's galleries thoroughly and appreciated its rich collection. He is currently on a five-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh.

The ambassador assured that all possibilities would be explored to further boost cultural cooperation between France and India in days to come

Advocating for further strengthening of cultural ties, he said that efforts would be made to propagate and promote a culture of Arunachal in France.



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Mathou while lauding fast fast-growing tourism sector in Arunachal, said that there is ample scope for increasing cooperation in the tourism industry and sharing our experiences in rural tourism development.

The ambassador appreciated the varied artefacts saying that the museum is a huge repository of the historical and cultural legacy of the region which has been reflected through varied powerful art forms. He described the whole collection as a rare exhibition of the exceptional cultural heritage of the region which can fascinate everyone.

Mathou, who is on a 5-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh accompanied by his wife Cecile Mathou, Consul General of France in Kolkata Didier Talpin, Cooperation Officer Samuel Bouchard will be visiting Bhalukpong, Dirang and Tawang during the 5 day Arunachal tour.