The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has initiated a formal inquiry into the alleged involvement of former Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Deputy Secretary and Deputy Controller of Examinations, Taket Jerang, in a paper leak scandal. The inquiry, ordered by Chief Secretary Dharmendra on May 5, is being conducted under Rule 14 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

This decision follows serious allegations against Jerang during his tenure in these key roles within the APPSC. To ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, IAS officer and Economics and Statistics Commissioner Ankur Garg has been appointed as the inquiring authority. Garg is tasked with conducting a detailed examination of the charges against Jerang.

An official statement highlighted that the outcome of this investigation is crucial for determining necessary actions and maintaining the integrity of the APPSC. The government reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability, assuring the public that due process will be meticulously followed.

Jerang, who is considered the main accused in the paper leak case, was forcibly retired by the Commission in 2022. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the case. The appointed officer has a maximum of six months to complete the inquiry.



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