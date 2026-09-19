Arunachal: FTII Itanagar students suspend classes indefinitely after alleged assault on faculty, students

Students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Itanagar, have suspended all academic activities indefinitely following an alleged assault involving students and a faculty member, prompting renewed concerns over security around the institute campus.

The Students' Council said the academic shutdown began on September 17, a day after the incident, and would continue until the authorities implement concrete measures to address the security concerns raised by students.

According to the council, three students were carrying out an academic assignment on the evening of September 16 when they were confronted by a group of local youths on Jollang-Rakap Road, near the institute. The confrontation allegedly turned physical after one of the youths struck a student with a stick.

Dominic Sangma, head of FTII's Screenwriting Department and a two-time National Award-winning filmmaker, allegedly intervened but was assaulted by two of the youths, the council alleged.

Sangma, who is from Meghalaya, is known for films including the Garo-language feature Rapture (Rimdogittanga) and Ma.Ama.

Another student who was present at the location was allegedly struck on the head with a bamboo stick. The Students' Council further claimed that security personnel and institute officials who arrived at the scene were subjected to verbal abuse and threats.

Police have arrested the two accused in connection with the incident.

The students have also raised broader concerns over campus security, particularly citing alleged repeated threats, unauthorised entry of outsiders and instances of intimidation. The council said female students were among those who had expressed concerns about their safety.

A key demand is the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the institute. Students said an assurance regarding CISF deployment was given in May 2025, but the process has not progressed, with the availability of accommodation for the security personnel cited as a major hurdle.

The Students' Council has maintained that academic activities will remain suspended until steps are taken to address the security concerns and provide a safer environment on and around the campus.