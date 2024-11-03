A group of 15 students and a teacher from Mahabodhi School in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has embarked on a 10-day National Integration Tour under the Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavana.

This initiative, launched by the Gajraj Corps, aims to provide these young individuals with an enriching experience that showcases India's diverse cultural heritage and vibrant growth.

The students will visit significant landmarks, including the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, and the spiritual hub of Vrindavan, as well as the Nehru Planetarium. A key aspect of the tour is the opportunity for the students to meet and engage with senior government officials, an experience designed to inspire and motivate them.

This National Integration Tour exemplifies the Indian Army's commitment to promoting unity and fostering national pride among the youth. Through Operation Sadbhavana, the Army seeks to connect communities while encouraging young people to appreciate India's rich heritage and the potential for their own futures.

The Defence Ministry highlighted that such tours are not only educational but also motivational, aimed at youth from Jammu and Kashmir and North Eastern States. The tours offer insights into the country's heritage and ongoing developmental initiatives, exposing participants to various career options and facilitating interactions with notable figures.