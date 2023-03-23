The Galo Welfare Society and the family members of APPSC official Tumi Gangkak demanded that the investigation report into the mysterious death of the former be made public within seven days.

Nyadar Loya general secretary of Galo Welfare Society gave a press conference at Arunachal Press club to address the media in this regard.

Family members of former APPSC under secretary, late Tumi Gangkak, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances last month, claimed that he was murdered by those involved in the APPSCCE paper leak case.

“Both the investigation agencies SIC and CBI, which probed the case, had made Tumi Gangkak as the prime witness. And with his death, much evidence of the APPSC fiasco, especially the AE (civil) paper leakage case died with him because he was the lone officer who knew every episode of the fiasco from 2014 -2022,” claimed Dejar Poyom, while speaking on behalf of the family of the deceased on March 10.

Also Read: Arunachal: Family members of late APPSC official Tumi Gangkak demand arrest of prime accused

Addressing the media at the Arunachal Public Commission, Poyom sought to know from the Home department when the late Gangkak was made the prime witness why he wasn't provided with security. “Whereas everyone knew that his life was at risk being the prime witness,” he added.

Poyom expressed his dissatisfaction over how the investigating agencies and the State Police department have been uncooperative with the family members of the deceased regarding the death case. “Till now, we are yet to be told on what ground the two officers from SIC had summoned late Gangkak?” he questioned.

Demanding that the police should conduct a free and fair investigation into the incident, Poyom claimed that the case was a pre-planned murder. “After meeting with the investigation officer, we think that it was a pre-planned murder and the murderer was a professional hired from outside,” he alleged, adding that all police officers suspected in the case should be arrested.

Earlier on February 24, the body of Tumi Gangkak an Under Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission who was under suspension was found hanging on a tree in the Poma area of Itanagar.

CBI is investigating the infamous paper leakage cases under the Arunachal Pradesh Public service commission which came to light in September 2022 when one aspirant candidate Gyamar Padang leaked the audio of his coaching teacher who claimed he has five questions which will surely come in the Assitant engineer examination 2022.

Late Tumi Gangkak was among the fifteen officers who were under suspension since the probe began.

Gangkak was summoned by CBI on February 22 to give a statement but according to CBI officials, he didn't turn up to be present at the CBI office of Itanagar.

On February 24 his body with torn nerves was found hanging on a tree in the Poma area of Chimpu of the capital Itanagar.