The Galo Welfare Society is set to hold a one-day protest on April 1, 2023, after not receiving any response to its 7 days ultimatum to make the investigation report into the mysterious death of the late Tumi Gangkak public.

Nyadar Loya General Secretary of Galo Welfare society addressed the press Club at Itanagar after the expiry of their one-week ultimatum to reveal all the evidence of the mysterious death of the late Tumi Gangkak, undersecretary of APPSC who was found dead last month.

Now the Galo welfare society will go for a democratic movement and observe dharna on April 1, 2023, at Indira Gandhi park followed by the next movement i. e on 10 April 2023 Government job holders of the Galo community from the entire Arunachal will take casual leave showing their displeasure & resentment.

Also Read: Arunachal: Galo Welfare Society serves 7 days ultimatum to state government on APPSC official's death case

"If still there will be a lackadaisical attitude of the government and non-response of their demand of proper investigation into mysterious death the Galo welfare society will declare state-wide bandh call. I want to clarify that Late Tumi Gangkak was the prime witness of the infamous APPSC paper leakage fiasco and from his statements, the truth behind the scam was about to reveal, and that's the reason he will murder with a proper plan and framed as suicide case" Loya stated.

"I urged apex students union AAPSU All Arunachal Pradesh students union and other citizens, COSAAP government servant association to support our movement to give justice to the bereaved family of Late Gangkak," added Loya.

The Galo Welfare Society and the family members of APPSC official Tumi Gangkak demanded that the investigation report into the mysterious death of the former be made public within seven days.

Nyadar Loya general secretary of Galo Welfare Society gave a press conference at Arunachal Press club to address the media in this regard.

Family members of former APPSC under secretary, late Tumi Gangkak, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances last month, claimed that he was murdered by those involved in the APPSCCE paper leak case.

“Both the investigation agencies SIC and CBI, which probed the case, had made Tumi Gangkak as the prime witness. And with his death, much evidence of the APPSC fiasco, especially the AE (civil) paper leakage case died with him because he was the lone officer who knew every episode of the fiasco from 2014 -2022,” claimed Dejar Poyom, while speaking on behalf of the family of the deceased on March 10.