The Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district has issued an alert regarding a criminal gang creating counterfeit sanction orders by forging official signatures and seals to siphon government funds.

According to the official order issued by Deputy Commissioner, the gang has been actively forging his signature and creating duplicate seals to generate fake sanction orders against the district's Untied Fund. These fraudulent documents are being submitted to various engineering departments.

The DC has directed all district head offices to exercise extreme caution while processing any sanction orders under the Untied Fund. As a protective measure, departments must now obtain verification from the District Planning Officer before proceeding with work execution or releasing payments.

The fraud came to light after authorities discovered a suspicious sanction order dated November 2, which allocated Rs 10 lakh for road construction work in Kakoi Circle. This prompted the administration to implement stricter verification protocols.

The Superintendent of Police, Papum Pare district, has been notified to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, all department heads have been instructed to thoroughly authenticate any funding-related documents before processing them.