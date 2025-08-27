Arunachal gaon burah leaders meet East Siang DC to highlight welfare, traditional roles

Leaders of Arunachal's All Adi Belt GB Welfare Association (AABGBWA) and Bogong Block GB Association, on August 26, called on East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani to highlight the concerns and welfare issues of Gaon Burahs (GBs) and Gaon Burihs in the district.

The delegation, led by Dr. Takeng Taggu, President of AABGBWA, and Ote Rukbo, President of Bogong Block GB Association, presented traditional items such as Gale and Egiin as a token of love and respect on the occasion of the upcoming Solung festival, beginning September 1. This was their maiden courtesy visit to the new DC.

During the interaction, the GBs sought the DC’s support in strengthening their role as grassroots-level leaders who help resolve village disputes and maintain order. Dr. Taggu also raised the issue of the thick woollen redcoats traditionally worn by GBs, which cause discomfort during the hot summers. The DC assured that efforts would be made to arrange lighter alternatives.

The team further briefed the DC on the outcomes of the 2nd General Conference of AABGBWA, held on August 21 at Engo Takar Dere, Pasighat, where Dr. Taggu (GB, Diking village) was elected President unopposed. Other office bearers include Getem Saring (GB, Tapat village, Dambuk) as Secretary, Tajir Gamoh (GB, Rumgong) as Vice President, and Makpel Megu (GB, Tajum/5 Mile) as Assistant General Secretary. The association currently represents around 800 GBs from six to seven Adi-inhabited districts across Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking to this correspondent, Dr. Taggu highlighted the historical importance of GBs, whose appointment dates back to the British era under the Assam Frontier Regulation Act, 1945. He emphasized that Gaon Burahs play a critical judicial role in Arunachal’s three-tier traditional court system—village, inter-village, and apex customary courts. However, he pointed out that the 2023 amendments to AFR 1945 do not clearly define leadership at the inter-village and apex levels, creating legal ambiguities.

The AABGBWA team plans to soon meet the Commissioner of Law & Justice to press for amendments addressing these gaps, ensuring fair trials and clarity in customary judicial practices.

For centuries, Gaon Burahs and Burihs have been central to both developmental and judicial matters in Arunachal Pradesh. As the government’s direct representatives at the village level, their responsibilities remain crucial in maintaining law, order, and governance across the state.