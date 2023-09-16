The All Arunachal Pradesh Gaon Buras and Gaon Buris Welfare Association (AAPGBGBWA) has appealed to the chief secretary to "cancel and nullify" all residential proof certificates issued to non-Arunachal Pradesh STs in the last three months by the Gaon Buras of the state.

The association presented a memorandum to the chief secretary stating that a number of non-APST candidates for the position of gramin dak sevak had lied to some gaon buras of the state and fraudulently obtained residential proof certificates in order to be eligible to apply for the position.

It said that “some GBs have ignorantly issued them proof of residence certificates.”

“The procurement of such certificates through fraudulent means has raised eyebrows among the local indigenous unemployed youths of the state, and has resulted in scuffles and war of words between the two camps of APST and non-APST aspirants,” it said.

The AAPGBGBWA spoke to the chief secretary to issue an order to all the Gaon Buras of the region to review the RPCs given in the last three months or so to non-APST applicants.

It also appealed to the chief secretary to “halt further issuance of the certificates until the matter is cleared and sorted out.”

In the mean time, a group of organisations, like the Indigenous Movement Against Corruption & Reformation (IMACR), the Arunachal Indigenous People’s Forum, the All Arunachal Pradesh RTI Youth Association, and others have additionally written to the chief secretary demanding revoke of RPCs given to non-APSTs.