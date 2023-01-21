Several trucks of illegal logs and a crane were seized during surprise night patrolling on the Namsang -Hukanjuri stretch by the 18th Garhwal Rifles, Deomali Camp led by Captain Suraj Rai in Collaboration with Deomali Administration.

The seized items were handed over handed to DFO Deomali for formal lodging of complaints under Forest acts and other due procedures.

Logging activities have become a menace and a budding ground for underground activities.

It is to be mentioned here that illegally logged wood from one of the most biodiverse regions of Arunachal Pradesh is being exported and end up in the hands of consumers across other parts of the northeast.

Also Watch: Arunachal: Rampant illegal timber trade unearthed at Pasighat Reserve forest, probe ordered

Earlier in October 2022, the Arunachal Students Association (ASA) and locals of the Pasighat area unearthed the massive illegal trade of timbers from the Pasighat Reserve forest, East Siang district.

India Today NE has learned that the new revelations have prompted an investigation by Arunachal Pradesh authorities into illegal logging which accounts for the loss of biodiversity in the East Siang region.

Notably, based on a petition filed by the Students Association and locals of the Pasighat area of Arunachal Pradesh the state government on October 28, 2022, has set up an enquiry team.

The enquiry team headed by Tarun Johori, chief conservator of forest, eastern Arunachal circle Tezu visited the Pasighat and adjoining areas to enquire into the complaints filed by Lungkang Ering, President of ASA.