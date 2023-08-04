The Gauhati High Court has allowed the appointment process for a new chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) which has been nudging the state’s premier recruiting agency into a long legal battle.

The high court was hearing writ petitions filed by Taba Rosy, challenging the government’s cancellation of their appointment as the commission’s members on 18 April.



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The high court ruled that "we hereby permit the State of Arunachal Pradesh to proceed with the selection process for the posts of Chairperson and one Member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in furtherance of the advertisement dated 28.04.2023."

However, the Court also stated that the result of the fresh selection process will be kept in a sealed cover and shall not be declared till disposal of the aforesaid two writ petitions.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 18 chaired the state Cabinet Meeting and took several important decisions for the welfare of the people and the development of the state.

This is the 11th meeting of the state Cabinet this year and the first for Khandu in his 8th year as Chief Minister of the state.