Itanagar: Under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court has directed the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to impose fines on those who throw garbage on roads or cause solid waste pollution.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang on Friday informed that the court issued the order after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Takam Diring regarding unplanned solid waste management within the IMC's jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the court has directed the IMC to include provisions in the Municipal bye-laws and any other laws for imposing fines on people who have been identified as throwing garbage on the road and causing or exacerbating solid waste pollution in the city.

According to Phassang, a joint meeting was held during the day at the IMC office here, per the court's directive.

"In its order, the court directed the head of the Department of Town Planning and Urban Local Bodies, as well as the deputy commissioners of Capital and Papumpare, as well as the Mayor and IMC commissioner, to convene a joint meeting within a week to make an effort to ensure that the Corporation takes action in accordance with the duties prescribed under SWM Rule 2016."

According to the Mayor, the meeting was attended by concerned officials from the department and DCs.

"We applaud activist Diring's PIL, which requires IMC to put the Solid Waste Management Rules into effect. We do, however, want an equal amount of public participation in keeping the city clean. The fight against garbage is never-ending, and only public participation can solve the problem," Phassang said, adding that the two SWMPs in Karsingsa and Chimpu are currently being built.

Concerned about large amounts of solid waste in a few rural areas within the capital region, Phassang stated that the town planning department would issue an order soon allowing IMC to operate in the capital region's adjoining rural areas.

He urged panchayat leaders to raise cleanliness awareness in their respective villages and work with the IMC to make the capital clean and green.

The meeting was attended by ICR DC Talo Potom, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji, Urban Development Director Likha Suraj, IMC EAC Datum Gadi, and other officials.