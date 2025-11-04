Arunachal gears up for panchayat and urban local body elections; SEC reviews preparedness

The Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) has intensified preparations for the upcoming panchayat and urban local body elections slated for December. A high-level review meeting was convened under the chairmanship of State Election Commissioner Rinchen Tashi, who assessed the state’s logistical readiness and security arrangements.



According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, November 4, the meeting brought together senior officials to deliberate on critical aspects of the electoral process, including law and order management, polling logistics, and coordination among departments.



Special attention was directed towards the sensitive districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, with the Commission stressing the need for heightened vigilance and adequate deployment of security forces to ensure free and fair elections.



During the session, Chief Secretary Kaling Tayeng and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chuku Apa assured full administrative and logistical support, including manpower, financial resources, and security reinforcement for the smooth conduct of the polls.



The State Election Commissioner emphasized that the Commission’s primary focus is on transparency, efficiency, and the safety of voters, urging all departments to work in coordination to uphold the democratic spirit of the state.