Arunachal Pradesh is once again in the football spotlight as it prepares to host the prestigious South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Championship 2025, scheduled to kick off on May 9.

The tournament will bring together top youth teams from across South Asia, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan, alongside host nation India.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended a warm welcome to the 25-member Indian squad, including their coaches, managers, and staff, upon their arrival in Itanagar. Speaking at the reception, Mein expressed his pride in hosting the regional event and reaffirmed Arunachal's dedication to nurturing sports and youth development.

“We are honoured to welcome the participating nations. Arunachal is proud to provide a platform for young talent to shine on an international stage,” said the Deputy CM, who was joined by Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, Secretary of Sports Abu Tayeng, India U-19 Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes, and Executive Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA).



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Following the state's successful hosting of the Santosh Trophy last year, the SAFF U-19 Championship is being hailed as yet another milestone in Arunachal’s journey to becoming a sports powerhouse in the Northeast.

APFA Secretary Kipa Ajay highlighted that this international tournament is a testament to the state’s commitment to building top-class infrastructure and fostering a football culture driven by passion and purpose.

“May this championship forge unforgettable friendships and leave a legacy of unity and sportsmanship,” Ajay said, wishing all the teams success and a memorable tournament.

With world-class facilities, enthusiastic local support, and growing investment in youth programs, Arunachal Pradesh is carving its name on the regional football map—making it a rising hub in South Asian football.