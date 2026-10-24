Amid continuing opposition to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), Geku Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district have appealed to protesters not to obstruct the movement of police vehicles during bandhs, rallies and demonstrations, saying personnel posted in the area are responsible for maintaining law and order irrespective of the ongoing dispute over the proposed dam.

In a statement titled “A Painful Appeal on Behalf of Geku Police and the People of Geku”, Sub-Inspector Nagom Mingki, officer-in-charge of Geku Police Outpost, said police personnel were often facing restrictions on the movement of their vehicles during SUMP-related law-and-order situations.

Mingki clarified that police personnel stationed at Geku were responsible for serving the people of Geku, Katan and Komkar and that their duties were not specifically connected to the SUMP or the dam issue.

“ Our sole responsibility is to maintain peace, prevent disturbances, and ensure that law and order remain under control,” the statement said.

The officer said that whenever a law-and-order problem or criminal case arose within the jurisdiction of Geku Police Outpost, local personnel were required to respond, even after police teams deployed from other places completed their assignments and left.

Appealing to the people to cooperate with the police, Mingki urged protesters not to stop or obstruct police vehicles while personnel were travelling to or from their duty locations during any bandh, rally or protest related to the project.

The statement acknowledged the emotional attachment of local residents to their land and their concerns over the proposed project, saying police personnel understood and respected the community’s apprehensions.

It also emphasised that the police were public servants with no personal involvement in the SUMP or dam issue and were present only to discharge their lawful duties.

“I am not making any demands regarding the movement of police forces deployed from outside. My only request is that Geku Police should not be stopped or obstructed while travelling to and from their duty locations during any bandh, rally, or protest,” the officer said.

The appeal comes amid protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, which has triggered concerns among sections of local communities over its potential impact on land and livelihoods.

The police urged residents to understand their position and extend cooperation to ensure peace and public order in the area.

