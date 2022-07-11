Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday announced that the state is not only generating power but substantially reducing carbon emissions also. The department of Hydro Power Development generated Carbon Credits of 2.13 lakh Certified Offset Units from hydel registered with the Universal Carbon Registry.

PRIDE: At Arunachal Pradesh, we not only generate power but substantially reduce carbon emissions also. I congratulate Dept of Hydro Power Development for generating Carbon Credits of 2.13 lakh Certified Offset Units from hydels registered with Universal Carbon Registry.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/g0GDnngVc8 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 11, 2022

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is counting on its micro, mini, and small hydropower projects to earn carbon credits in order to help the country meet its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Micro-hydro projects have a capacity of up to 200 KW, mini-projects have a capacity of up to 2 MW, and small projects have a capacity of up to 25 MW.

From the entire hydropower plants in the state, 98 micro, mini, and tiny hydropower plants with a combined installed capacity of 50.295 MW have been examined for carbon credits registration and asset management from 2014 to 2020.

The frontier state has launched 50 micro and tiny hydropower projects in phases as part of the Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination initiative. The first phase will include 17 micro and tiny hydropower units with a total installed capacity of 1,255 KW.