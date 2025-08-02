Arunachal geologist visits Norwegian geotechnical institute to explore tunnel tech, lab facilities

Director of the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), Tana Tage, along with a geologist from the institute, visited the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) in Oslo to explore its advanced geotechnical laboratory facilities and tunnelling technologies.

The team engaged in productive sessions with NGI experts, including Dr. Rajinder Bhasin and Vebjørn Rovde, gaining insights into NGI’s contributions to over 7,000 km of tunnels across Norway.

Tage described the visit as both informative and inspiring, calling it an honour to explore NGI’s labs and project sites.

He expressed interest in strengthening collaboration with NGI and applying the shared knowledge to regional geotechnical and tunnelling contexts.