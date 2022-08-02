A state-of-the-art comprehensive tertiary care cancer center will be set up for the people of the state in a phased manner which will be equipped with the latest technologies and facilities like linear accelerator (True Beam), Brach therapy Unit, and PET CT scan. The new facility will make cancer treatment easier and hassle-free.

“A decision to this effect was taken at today’s meeting of the Governing Body of the State Cancer Society, which was chaired by me. Also stressed the need for creating mass awareness to prevent and fight cancer in the state by involving community-based organizations (CBOs) and non-government organizations (NGOs)”, directing the officials, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated.

Chaired the meeting of State Cancer Society. Appreciate the concern and commitment of all in making Arunachal cancer-free.



We're unwavering in our resolve to wipe out the menace of cancer from the State. Stand firmly with our dear ones in their fight against the disease. pic.twitter.com/zik1YlDkhi — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 2, 2022

“Given the importance of behavioral changes for the prevention of cancer, I have requested Health Minister Shri Alo Libang ji to take initiatives in this regard”.

“Happy to share that as many as 3232 patients have benefitted from the Chief Minister’s Free Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme (CMFCCS) so far. Launched in 2017, there is a provision to give free chemotherapy medicines up to Rs 5 lakhs per patient per annum under this scheme”.

Happy to share that State Cancer Society would set up a state-of-the-art Comprehensive Tertiary Care Cancer Centre in a phased manner.



Now our people won't have to move out for tertiary care. It will be available in our state itself. pic.twitter.com/P7NNcFAowJ — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 2, 2022

Happy to share that State Cancer Society would set up a state-of-the-art Comprehensive Tertiary Care Cancer Centre in a phased manner.



Now our people won't have to move out for tertiary care. It will be available in our state itself. pic.twitter.com/P7NNcFAowJ — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 2, 2022

The MoU with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai shall also be renewed for the CMFCCS for another term of three years. The Cancer Screening project will soon be launched at Papum Pare including ICC, East Siang, and Tirap districts.