Government Secondary School in Pachin, Itanagar, has become India's first 3D-printed educational institution. The school, which had been destroyed by fire, was reconstructed in just two months using innovative 3D printing technology.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the project on social media, calling it a "watershed moment" in efforts to provide cost-effective, sustainable, and rapid solutions for students' educational needs.

He emphasised that state-of-the-art facilities can help make education more accessible to remote and underserved communities.

Government Secondary School, Pachin, Itanagar, becomes India's first 3D Printed School. Devoured by fire, the school was rebuilt in just two months!



I heartily compliment everyone engaged in creating a watershed moment in our collective efforts to offer a cost-effective,… pic.twitter.com/ac5gzQtgz1 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 30, 2024

This groundbreaking project has highlighted the potential of 3D printing in the construction industry, particularly in areas where traditional building methods face challenges. The speed of reconstruction and the use of advanced technology may set a new standard for school-building projects across India.