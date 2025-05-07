Arunachal Pradesh saw a significant enhancement in border infrastructure with the inauguration of 21 new projects by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), forming a major part of 50 nationwide projects launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 7, 2025, ahead of the 66th BRO Raising Day.

Among these, six crucial bridges built under Project Brahmank by the 761 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) in Upper Siang district were virtually inaugurated. Five of these were completed along the Dite Dimme-Migging road in a single working season, using advanced construction techniques. A sixth project—a 55-metre steel truss bridge on the Migging-Tuting road—was also completed, aimed at improving critical connectivity near the India-China border.

These projects are expected to play a dual role: enhancing the operational readiness of security forces in the region and accelerating socio-economic development in remote, border-facing parts of Arunachal Pradesh. The improved infrastructure also ties into central schemes like the Vibrant Villages Programme, which focuses on bolstering governance and connectivity in India’s border areas.

Speaking at the event, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, who joined the virtual inauguration from HQ 761 TF along with local MLAs and community leaders, emphasised the strategic value of the projects. “These developments will not only reinforce national security but also improve local transportation, air access, and tourism potential in the region,” he said.

Gao commended the BRO for its role in transforming the state’s difficult terrain into accessible corridors and praised Chief Engineer SC Looniya for overseeing the timely delivery of the six bridges. He expressed his gratitude to the central government, highlighting its commitment to border development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang also addressed the gathering, urging expedited connectivity between Yingkiong and Bising village near the Indo-China border. According to Libang, completing this link would reduce the distance between Yingkiong and Tuting to just 50 km, significantly improving civilian and defence mobility in the area.

The event marked a broader celebration of BRO’s contributions across hilly regions from Arunachal to Kashmir, reaffirming its role not just in defence logistics but in nation-building through infrastructure in some of India’s most remote frontiers.