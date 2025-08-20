Arunachal gets new Lokayukta team, sworn in at Raj Bhawan

Arunachal Pradesh welcomed its new Lokayukta team with the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, Itanagar, on Wednesday.



Justice (Retd.) Prashant Kumar Deka took oath as the Chairman, while Sang Phuntsok was sworn in as Member of the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta. The oath of office was administered by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen (Retd.) KT Parnaik.



The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. Extending his congratulations, the Deputy Chief Minister said the new leadership would play a crucial role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and justice in governance across the state.



The formation of the new Lokayukta team is expected to strengthen the institutional framework against corruption and enhance public trust in administrative processes.