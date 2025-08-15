Arunachal gets push for enhanced applied research, cryosphere studies

The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), and the Centre for Earth Science and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen practical, interdisciplinary research and training in Arunachal Pradesh.

The collaboration will cover applied sciences such as agricultural, civil, mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering, along with green energy, geothermal exploration, critical mineral studies, climate change, and cryosphere research.

The initiative aims to offer hands-on training for students, enabling them to work with field data, advanced engineering tools, and real-world problem-solving. It will also support joint research projects, capacity-building workshops, and part-time PhD enrolments for students and working professionals.

CESHS Director Tana Tage said the institute would provide strong on-ground support to NERIST to ensure scientific research delivers tangible benefits to society.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S stressed the importance of collaboration between institutions and government agencies to advance science in the northeast, pledging his full support to the initiative.