The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has allocated Rs 217.19 crore for the establishment of a State Cancer Institute at Midpu, Doimukh, ICR, Arunachal Pradesh.

The funds will facilitate the creation of a state-of-the-art 76-bed comprehensive cancer treatment centre, developed in collaboration with Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai) in Guwahati, Assam, and Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to DoNER ministry for the significant sanction.

Grateful to @MDoNER_India for sanctioning Rs 217.19 crore for establishment of State Cancer Institute at Midpu, Doimukh, ICR, Arunachal Pradesh.



This state-of-the-art 76-bed comprehensive cancer treatment centre will be set up in technical collaboration with Dr B Borooah Cancer… pic.twitter.com/pH4kiMXO2H — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 14, 2024

"Once operational, the Centre will immensely benefit our cancer patients who otherwise travel to far off places for want of better treatment. Together, let us fight the cancer menace!" the chief minister wrote.

The institute aims to alleviate the burden on cancer patients who currently travel long distances for specialised treatment, providing them with advanced healthcare closer to home.