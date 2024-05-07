In a post on the microblogging platform X, Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his endorsement for the exhilarating Monduro cycle racing event, aptly dubbing it as the return of the 'Ghost of the Mountains.' Highlighting the adrenaline-pumping experience of hurtling down mountain trails at over 10,000 feet, Khandu stated the electrifying rush riders experience amidst breathtaking landscapes.

"The return of the 'Ghost of the Mountains,' Monduro cycle racing at more than 10,000 ft is a package of adventure that gives a rush of adrenaline while hurtling down the mountain trail at breakneck speed. With every twist and turn, there's a call for the riders to stay focused to navigate obstacles and terrain change with precision," stated Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his post.

Khandu extended a warm welcome to participants hailing from diverse corners of the globe, including countries such as New Zealand, Indonesia, and Nepal, alongside enthusiasts from major Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, as well as the North East states. He lauded their spirit in embracing the challenge, conquering obstacles, and immersing themselves in the pulse-pounding adventure.

"I heartily welcomed the participants from diverse geographies who came to Arunachal Pradesh from overseas, such as New Zealand, Indonesia, and Nepal, as well as from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and the North East states. You have lapped up the challenge, conquered the obstacles, and felt the pulse. Spread the word of this adventure of a lifetime," Chief Minister Khandu posted.