The Office of the Deputy Commissioner in Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh, has issued an order raising concerns about the presence of 'ghost staff' within the Education Department who are receiving salaries without any physical presence.

In a memo dated October 20, Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh expressed his concern, noting that the issue of ghost employees in the Education Department has come to his attention. This revelation has led to fears that similar situations might exist in other government departments within the district.

The Deputy Commissioner, therefore, has directed all Heads of Departments (HoDs) within Changlang District to conduct thorough verifications and submit certificates confirming the existence of every employee under their respective departments.

The memo, marked as Memo No. C/ESTT-17/2023, clearly states that the processing of salaries for the upcoming month will only occur once these certificates have been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Sunny K Singh, the Deputy Commissioner stated the importance of ensuring that public funds are used efficiently and appropriately, and the presence of ghost staff undermines this crucial principle.