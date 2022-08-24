In a shocking incident, a female student from the Northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh committed suicide by jumping off the 7th floor of the Safdarjung Hospital building in Delhi. The girl was confirmed dead on Wednesday.

She was from the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. Helping Hands Volunteers have reached there and currently assisting the police.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, IPS officer, Robin Hibu stated, “I have spoken to the Delhi Police officer on duty and told him to investigate properly. The body was shifted to the mortuary,. Trying to inform her parent sin Arunachal Pradesh. I am monitoring the case”.

It needs mention here that many North East youth in cities are in depression for a variety of reasons. 'Helping Hands' counselors are counseling many depressed youths from the Northeast.

Every year suicide cases are increasing, which is becoming a seerious matter of concern.