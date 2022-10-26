Michi Dusu Yama who hailed from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is a member of the animation team of the Warner brothers, the makers of Black Adam, DC Universe’s much-anticipated movie which has hit the theatres on October 21.

“I'm proud to learn that the daughter of Arunachal Michi Dusu Yama is a member of the animation team of Warner Brothers, makers of the #Black_Adam movie. Yama works for a London-based DNEG company. She will keep bringing laurels to us. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Yama”, Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu wrote in a Twitter post.

I'm proud to learn that the daughter of Arunachal Michi Dusu Yama is a member of the animation team of Warner Brothers, makers of #Black_Adam movie.



Yama works for London-based DNEG company. She will keep bringing laurels to us. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Yama. pic.twitter.com/eswBmIcbD8 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 26, 2022

The superhero movie featuring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the lead role as Black Adam, a strong entity on par with Superman possesses comparable abilities to Shazam.

In addition, the film stars renowned actor Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.