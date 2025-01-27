Giving a boost to Arunachal Pradesh's agricultural and industrial landscape, global industrialists Rishi Kalra, Pankaj, and Rakesh Suresh, Director of Barker Honley Global, visited the state's upcoming Mega Food Park.

Their visit, along with lead promoter Likha Maj, focuses on establishing a multipurpose fruit-based processing industry.

The projected monthly raw material requirement for this industry is expected to reach 70,000 MTs, which will significantly impact the state's agricultural economy. The Mega Food Park will also feature other specialized processing units.

During the visit, the focus was placed on adding value to waste products from the Ziro region, converting them from garden to market, and exploring bio-product opportunities.



Also Read: Arunachal agri board, ITBP partner to boost farmers' market access

The project will span 75 acres, housing 200 hectares of rubber plantation, 100 hectares of Thailand seedless lemon plantation, and various livestock farms, including piggery, goat farming, freshwater fisheries, and duckery.

Arunachal Pradesh, with its vast land resources, is positioning itself to become a major food hub for India.

Likha Maj emphasized the need for a structured roadmap to develop agriculture and horticulture in the state and called for efficient policy implementation.

Additionally, he urged for fast-tracked single-window clearance to establish food processing units and agro-based industries, enhancing the ease of doing business.

The Mega Food Park is strategically located 29 km from Itanagar, 15 km from Donyi Polo Airport, and 7 km from Harmuti railway station, making it an ideal location for boosting industrial growth and tourism in the region.