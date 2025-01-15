The Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the Class 2 Athletics Facility Certificate from World Athletics, marking a major development for sports infrastructure in Northeast India.

The certification, issued on January 14, 2025, validates that the stadium's Gallant Track meets all technical requirements for hosting relevant World Athletics competitions. The facility certificate will remain valid until July 2029.

The track, manufactured by Gallant Sports & Infra Pvt Ltd., underwent rigorous testing and evaluation processes. The certification process included inspections by multiple international agencies, including Nopnada Group Limited Partnership, Sportline Montenegro, and Kanstet Ltd.

This achievement represents a significant boost for athletics in India's northeastern region, as the facility joins an elite group of internationally certified athletic venues in the country. The stadium's certification enables it to host national and various international athletic events, potentially transforming Yupia into a hub for sports development in the region.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote, "We are proud to announce that the track constructed at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia, has been granted the Class 2 Athletics Facility Certificate by the World Athletics Organization.

Notably, this project is the second in the country and the first in the Northeast to be completed under the visionary “Make in India” initiative launched by our Hon PM Shri @narendramodiji."

The project also stands out as one of the few athletic facilities in India to receive such international recognition, demonstrating the growing capabilities of India's sports infrastructure development.