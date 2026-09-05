Arunachal Golf Association maps roadmap for structured development of Golf in state

The Executive Body of the Arunachal Golf Association (AGA) held a meeting in Itanagar on September 4 to discuss the structured development of golf in Arunachal Pradesh and formulate a roadmap for greater representation of state golfers at national and international events.

The meeting, chaired by AGA President Wanglat Lowangcha, was held at the office of the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) and attended by AGA Vice President Maj Gen Jarken Gamlin, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd), AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago, AGA Secretary General Bamang Buru and other members.

AGA Secretary General Bamang Buru informed the meeting that the association is registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, as extended to Arunachal Pradesh, and is affiliated with both the Arunachal Olympic Association and the Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh.

The association highlighted the performance of Arunachal golfers at various competitions. At the Northeast Olympic Games in Shillong in 2022, the state contingent finished fourth among eight participating state teams, while Col (Retd) Panggin secured the individual Best Net title.

The association also highlighted recent individual achievements, including Captain Dr Lobsang Dondup winning the Patron-in-Chief Cup in 2025, Col (Retd) Panggin winning the IGU Senior Golf Team event in April 2025, and L Wanglat finishing runner-up in the 70-and-above category at the Centara World Amateur Championship in Hua Hin in July 2026.

Despite these achievements, the association observed that Arunachal Pradesh is yet to develop a structured golf ecosystem capable of fully supporting and nurturing such talent.

The Executive Body unanimously resolved to explore the establishment of a golf course in Arunachal Pradesh. It also decided to invite golf clubs owned or controlled by individuals, Central government agencies, PSUs and Central paramilitary organisations operating in the state to affiliate with the AGA.

AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago stated that the AGA is the only apex golf body of Arunachal Pradesh recognised by the Arunachal Olympic Association. He said the AOA would work towards protecting and promoting the interests of indigenous golfers from the state and creating opportunities for them to compete at higher levels.

Tago also raised concerns over some state-level sports associations allegedly being headed by persons who are not indigenous to Arunachal Pradesh or are not domiciled in the state. While acknowledging their contributions to the state and the country, he argued that such contributions should not come at the cost of opportunities for indigenous sportspersons.

He further appealed to bodies allegedly functioning without authorisation to stop representing themselves as state-level sports associations of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the AOA would identify such associations and take action in accordance with applicable laws and sports statutes, if required.

Citing Rule 41 of the International Olympic Charter, Tago said nationality and domicile are mandatory requirements for representing a country or state. He also referred to the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 and Rule 27.2 of the Constitution of the Indian Olympic Association in support of the association’s position.

AGA Secretary General Bamang Buru added that under the Constitution of the Arunachal Olympic Association, only a permanent resident or domicile of Arunachal Pradesh is eligible to serve as an office-bearer or represent the state in an official capacity.