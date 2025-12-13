Arunachal gorge tragedy: Six bodies recovered as Anjaw rescue operation continues

A difficult rescue operation is continuing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district after six bodies were recovered from a deep gorge, days after a mini dumper carrying 22 labourers plunged off a mountain road.

The accident occurred on the HMC (Hayuliang–Metengliang–Chaglagam) Road near Chaglagam Circle on December 8, when the vehicle, travelling with labourers mostly from Tinsukia district in Assam, veered off the road and fell into a steep ravine.

District authorities in Anjaw immediately activated the District Disaster Management Authority, launching a multi-agency search and rescue effort under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the DDMA chairman. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the Army, the Border Roads Task Force, local volunteers and community members were deployed in extremely challenging terrain. Specially trained mountain rescue personnel, along with ropes and mountaineering equipment, were requisitioned from the NDRF.

A key priority from the beginning was coordination with the Tinsukia district administration to identify the victims and manage logistical arrangements. Joint teams from both districts remained stationed at the accident site and base locations to ensure accurate information sharing and the dignified handling of the deceased.

On December 11, search teams located the wreckage and the bodies of 17 victims at an estimated depth of around 200 metres. However, recovery was not immediately possible due to the steep drop and the need for specialised rope rescue techniques.

By the evening of December 12, a joint team comprising the NDRF, Army, BRO and trained volunteers successfully retrieved six bodies using technical rope rescue methods. The bodies were handed over to the civil police in the presence of officials from both Anjaw and Tinsukia districts.

District officials said operations would resume on December 13 to locate and recover the remaining missing persons. The administration is monitoring the rescue effort round the clock, ensuring the safety of personnel and the availability of medical, communication and transport support.

The Anjaw district administration said it remains committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected families, in coordination with the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The public has been urged to rely only on official updates for accurate information.