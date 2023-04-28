Dr Jagadish J Hiremath, a Bengaluru-based surgeon, shared a newspaper clipping of an advertisement from the Kripa Foundation of Itanagar Capital Region in Arunachal Pradesh and wrote, "Government of Arunachal Pradesh wants medical officers MBBS passed, salary payable is Rs 11,000. Cook and ward boys who are 8th pass get the same salary as doctors."

The foundation is "supported by the government of Arunachal Pradesh" and is linked with the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, according to the advertisement.

"Data entry operators and yoga therapists get Rs 15,000 as salary. The best part is that the ANM male nurse gets Rs 15,000 which is more than what the doctor would get. Counsellors, senior counsellors, and clinical psychologists get almost double the salary of doctors," Dr Hiremath added.

Govt of Arunachal Pradesh wants Medical Officers MBBS passed, salary payable is Rs 11000/-



Cook & ward boys who are 8th pass get the same salary as doctors.



Data entry operators & Yoga therapists get Rs 15000/- as salary



The best part is that the ANM Male nurse gets Rs 15000/-… pic.twitter.com/d8EZgW0xt5 — DR JAGADISH J HIREMATH (@Kaalateetham) April 26, 2023

Highlighting how the existing compensation systems make the future of young doctors appear grim, Dr Hiremath said, "I kind of knew; we would reach this situation soon. With every district today having a medical college, it will be tougher for young doctors in the future."

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The Bengaluru doctor further advised aspiring doctors to "think a thousand times, if you are paying in crores to become a doctor in private medical colleges then stop, it might be a good idea to hold on to your money".

Dr Hiremath then added that even his family is aware of the bleak prospects for young doctors, which is why his own son chose to engineer.

"It was his decision, he had done his homework before making his decision," the surgeon said, before adding, "Think before you decide. It does not look good for young doctors at all. Even the governments are working to degrade this profession."