The Arunachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 150 crore under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS) to support various pension schemes across the state. This initiative is set to benefit thousands of elderly individuals, widows, and persons with disabilities.

According to the SJETA minister, the funds will cater to a wide array of beneficiaries, including 64,096 individuals aged between 60 to 79 years and 3,450 individuals aged 80 and above under the Chief Minister's Old Age Pension Schemes (CMOAPS). Additionally, 13,209 widows will receive support through the CM Widow Pension Schemes (WPS), emphasizing the government's commitment to inclusive welfare policies.

The scheme also includes provisions for 6,120 persons with disabilities who will benefit from the CM Divyangjan Pension, reflecting the government's efforts to provide financial assistance to differently-abled individuals statewide.

For the financial year 2023-24, a total of Rs 1173.562 lakh has been allocated to the beneficiaries, with an additional Rs 217.839 lakh earmarked to clear pending dues from the previous fiscal year. The disbursement has already commenced under Phase-I, with Rs 46,62,98,400 distributed across 12 districts. The remaining districts, including Namsai, East Siang, and Anjaw, will receive funds subsequent to the verification of beneficiary data.