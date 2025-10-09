Arunachal government announces 3 per cent DA and DR hike for employees and pensioners

In a move aimed at supporting its workforce and retired community amid rising living costs, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has announced a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for its employees and pensioners.





With this revision, the DA and DR rates will rise from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, effective July 1, 2025, benefitting thousands of State Government employees, pensioners, and All India Service (AIS) officers serving in the State.





According to the official notification, arrears for the period from July to September 2025 will be released in cash, while the enhanced DA and DR will be reflected in the salaries and pensions for October 2025.





Officials said the decision underscores the Government’s ongoing commitment to employee welfare and financial stability. “This revision is a recognition of the invaluable contributions made by our employees and pensioners, ensuring that they feel valued and supported,” the statement added.