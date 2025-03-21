The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an increase in the minimum wages across various categories, a move aimed at enhancing the welfare of contingent employees, casual workers, and labourers.

The revised wage structure, effective from April 1, 2025 will provide better financial security and recognition for the crucial contributions of these workers.

The updated wages will be applicable to both unskilled and skilled contingent employees, casual workers, and labourers employed under the government.

In addition to the wage hike, workers serving in difficult areas, as notified by the government, will receive an additional Rs 500 per month as a special allowance.

The decision, issued in supersession of an earlier order dated December 13, 2023, reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring fairness, dignity, and improved livelihoods for the workforce.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has signed the order, marking a notable step toward supporting those who play a vital role in the development of the state.

Furthermore, employees working in regions outside Arunachal Pradesh, where the government or semi-government organisations are based, will be entitled to receive wages higher than the current rates if the minimum wages in those states or union territories exceed those set by Arunachal Pradesh.

All other service conditions and benefits for contingent employees and labourers will remain unchanged.