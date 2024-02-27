In a recent administrative reshuffle, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced key appointments and transfers within the state's bureaucracy. Among the notable changes, Talo Potom has been appointed as the Chief Estate Officer (CEO) and Nodal Officer for National Highway 415 packages B & C. Concurrently, Ms. Shweta Nagarkoti, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is set to assume the role of Deputy Commissioner for the Capital Region of Itanagar.

Potom, an experienced officer with a distinguished track record, will now spearhead the management and coordination of crucial infrastructure projects along National Highway 415.

Meanwhile, Shweta Nagarkoti, currently serving as the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), is slated to step into the role of Deputy Commissioner for the Capital Region, Itanagar. With her extensive administrative expertise and commitment to public service, Nagarkoti is poised to tackle the challenges and priorities of the region effectively.

In addition to these appointments, several other officers have been reassigned to new roles. Mr. Sunny Kumar Singh, an IAS officer, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of a district yet to be specified. Ms. Ira Singal, also an IAS officer, will now serve as the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) to the Chief Electoral Officer at Nirvachan Bhawan.

Furthermore, Mr. Hento Karga, an APCS (AG) officer, is slated to take charge as the Commissioner of Tirap District, while Mr. Nighee Bengia, also an APCS (AG) officer, will assume the responsibilities of the Deputy Commissioner in another unspecified district.

These appointments and transfers, made in the interest of public service, aim to streamline administrative functions and optimize governance mechanisms across various sectors in Arunachal Pradesh.