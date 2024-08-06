Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has underscored his government's commitment to improving the welfare of journalists in the state. In a meeting held today with members of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), Khandu, alongside Information and Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam, discussed various concerns and welfare measures for the media community.

Khandu took to social media, expressing his appreciation for the role of journalists as the "fourth pillar of democracy." He highlighted the essential role of the press in maintaining democratic accountability and emphasized that the state government has initiated several measures to enhance journalists' working conditions.

"Today, I sat down with my journalist friends from the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), along with Hon IPR Minister Shri @NyatoDukam Ji, to discuss the welfare and concerns of working journalists in our state," Khandu posted on X.

The Chief Minister outlined ongoing efforts to support journalists, including improvements in office infrastructure, government-sponsored medical insurance, pension schemes, and housing benefits. He also proposed the organization of an annual conclave by the media fraternity to address pressing issues and enhance public awareness.

“I am dedicated to ensuring the well-being of journalists and suggested that the APC and APUWJ could organize an annual conclave,” Khandu stated. “Such an event will bring together renowned experts and thought leaders to engage in debates and discussions on pressing issues affecting Arunachal Pradesh, thereby enhancing public understanding and awareness.”