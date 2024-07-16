The Arunachal Pradesh government conducted its first review meeting of the education department, discussing the current status of Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE) and future plans for higher education by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE).

The meeting was chaired by Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona, in the presence of Advisor to the Education Department Mutchu Mithi, Commissioner of Education Amjad Tak, Secretary of Education Duly Kamduk, and other senior officials of ISSE and DHTE. Members from the department of education and the state government were also present.

Pasang Dorjee Sona stressed unity to achieve goals, stating, “Education touches human lives directly. We must work as a team, ensuring transparency and cooperation. There is no room for mistrust. We will achieve our goals together, but we will not hesitate to make major reshuffles if there is a lack of trust and transparency."

In the first presentation, the current status of Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE) was discussed covering key areas such as access and retention, quality and innovation, the Right to Education (RTE), gender and equity, PM SHRI, inclusive education, digital initiatives, community mobilisation, early childhood care and education (ECCE), skill education, sports and physical education, and teacher education and training.

Detailed discussions on infrastructure development emphasised quality and uniformity in school design. Decisions include mandatory safety and infrastructure certificates for schools, a structural safety audit with a report due within a month, and a prohibition on educational activities in unsafe buildings.

Another presentation on the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE) followed, highlighting ongoing initiatives and future plans for higher education.

The state's Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of 36.5 per cent was noted as significantly higher than the national average of 28.4 per cent, Discussions included the relaunch of RUSA as PM USHA and the Arunachal Pradesh Private Education Institutions (Regulatory Commission) Act to regulate private universities. Strict actions against institutions issuing fake degrees and stringent monitoring to prevent malpractices were emphasised. Discussions also covered the utilization of existing assets, National Service Scheme (NSS) activities, and the functioning of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Meanwhile, the implementation of National Education Policy Guidelines was also discussed.

The minister emphasised the importance of continuous improvement and welcomed suggestions from attendees to enhance the educational landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mutchu Mithi said, “Since Hon’ble Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona took office, the hopes and expectations surrounding the Education Department have significantly increased. Timely interventions are crucial for the success of our flagship programs. We will meet regularly to drive our efforts forward.”

The meeting concluded with the department’s commitment to implementing the discussed strategies and ensuring that the state’s educational framework meets the highest standards of quality and inclusivity.