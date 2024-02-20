The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) on February 20 issued a indictment of the government's handling of the long-standing APPSC cash-for-job scandal. In a scathing rebuke, the committee asserted that despite repeated calls for action, the government had failed to address the systemic issues plaguing the recruitment process.

Consequently, key figures spearheading the APPSC movement found themselves in police custody, a move decried by the PAJSC as a blatant attempt to silence dissent and suppress legitimate demands for accountability.

The individuals detained by police have been identified as Tadak Nalo, Vice Chairman of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), along with Marge Kamnyi and Techi Rana, both esteemed members of the committee. Their apprehension serves as a stark reminder of the unresolved grievances stemming from the alleged malpractice within the APPSC recruitment process.

The APPSC movement, spearheaded by these activists, has been a vocal advocate for transparency and accountability within the state's public service recruitment system.

In a statement issued following the arrests, the PAJSC emphasized its commitment to peaceful advocacy, denouncing any form of violence in the pursuit of justice. The committee reiterated its call for meaningful dialogue and action from the government to address the underlying issues fueling public discontent.