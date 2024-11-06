Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inspected the Riverfront Development Site and reviewed various infrastructure projects like the guest house, lodge for pilgrims and other existing structures in Lohit district's Parshuram Kund.

He informed that infrastructure projects have been allocated a fund of Rs 50 crore by the state government and an additional Rs 50 crore by the DoNER ministry.

The ongoing developments aim to transform Parshuram Kund into one of the biggest pilgrimage centers of the Northeast.

Apart from the site inspection, the deputy chief minister also held a meeting to discuss the preparation for the upcoming Parshuram Kund Mela 2025. The meeting was attended by MLA Tezu and Advisor, Dr. Mohesh Chai, ADC Wakro, among other stakeholders.

Mein emphasised the importance of successfully organising the Parshuram Kund Mela, ensuring a seamless experience for lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the sacred site during the festivities.

He directed the District Administration and the Parshuram Kund Development Trust to manage accommodation for at least 2,000 people per night throughout the Mela and also demanded the allocation of a fund of Rs 50 lakhs to the Parshuram Kund Development Trust for the effective management of the Mela.

The Parshuram Kund Mela is an annual event held in January, coinciding with the occasion of Makar Sankranti, attracting a significant number of pilgrims who come to seek blessings of Lord Parshuram and participate in the holy celebrations.

Mein has further reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and facilities at the Parshuram Kund to accommodate the growing number of visitors and ensure a spiritually enriching experience for all.