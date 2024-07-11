The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a significant reshuffle of its administrative officials, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Dharmendra.

Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). Potom replaces Shweta Nagarkoti, who has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of the newly created Keyi Panyor district.

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officer Ibom Tao, who was awaiting a new posting, has been designated as the Secretary of the state Human Rights Commission.

In a notable promotion, Yomcha Additional Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo has been transferred and elevated to the position of Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri.

Joint Secretary of Puroik Welfare, Bopai Puroik, has also been promoted and will now serve as the Deputy Commissioner of the newly formed Bichom district.

Additionally, Dilip Kumar Chutia, the Additional Resident Commissioner in Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Anu Singh, an officer of the Indian Corporate Law Service (ICLS) who previously served as Special Secretary of Monitoring and Evaluation, has been reassigned as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of the Divisional Commissioner (West).